Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn't Hold Back on LA's Offense In Cavaliers Loss
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers experienced a decisive 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers essentially lost the game after the first quarter, when Cleveland nearly doubled their score 42-23. While Los Angeles essentially matched them the rest of the game, they never had a moment when they surged past the still-undefeated squad.
This was a particularly tough loss for Los Angeles, and star power forward/center Anthony Davis made sure that everyone knew it.
"This is the first game where we regressed and we were god awful offensively," Davis said, per Lakers Daily on social media.
Against the Cavaliers, Davis scored 22 points on nine-for-17 shooting and also recorded 13 total rebounds, two assists, and two steals. While these were still impressive stats, it was still a drop from his 32.75 point average he has established this season.
On the other end, NBA legend LeBron James vastly improved after one of the worst games of his career, recording 26 points, six total rebounds, and three assists.
Unfortunately, this loss means that James' record against his first team is now 7-3 with the records. Overall, James has beaten Cleveland 19 times and lost four time.
Unfortunately, a majority of the rest of the team failed to match this level of productivity. The only bright spot was rookie forward Dalton Knecht, who scored 18 points on six-for-12 shooting and also recorded three total rebounds and one assists.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had no issue scoring, with three players making over 20 points and three more also making it into the double digits.
Cleveland power forward Evan Mobley recorded 25 points and five total rebounds while shooting guard Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, seven assists, three total rebounds, and three steals.
Center Jarett Allen gave the performance of the game, recording 20 points, 17 total rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
While a second loss in a row could be devastating for Los Angeles, they at least have a good chance to recover in the next few games. The Lakers are set to face the Toronto on Saturday and then the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Both teams are currently sitting at a 1-4 record.
Currently, the 3-2 Lakers are sitting at fifth place in the Western Conference, between the Dallas Mavericks at fourth and the Los Angeles Clippers at sixth. The other teams ahead of them are the Oklahoma Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns.
