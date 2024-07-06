Lakers News: Bronny James Speaks on Jersey Number Decision
Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Bronny James chose to pay homage to the late rapper Juice WRLD with his new jersey on the Lakers, by wearing the No. 9.
A Billboard Music Award-winning artist, Juice WRLD died at the age of just 21 due to an accidental overdose. The No. 9 was special to Juice WRLD, who had the affirmation "999" tattooed on himself. The affirmation stood for turning negatives into positives, which has proven inspirational to Bronny, along with Juice WRLD's music.
“Juice has been a big part of me keeping calm in some situations that I’ve been through," Bronny said, explaining why he wanted to honor Juice WRLD at his introductory press conference earlier this week. "Just paying homage to him, especially cause he passed. It’s a really important thing for me.”
Bronny also honors Juice WRLD with a "999" tattoo behind his ear.
Before coming to the Lakers, the rookie previously wore the No. 6 while playing for USC. His dad, LeBron James, has previously worn the No. 6 on the Lakers, to honor Boston Celtics great Bill Russell, but is wearing the No. 23 again. The No. 6 has since been retired by the entire NBA, so it was not an option for Bronny to continue wearing his college number.
Bronny comes to the Lakers as the No. 55 overall pick after one season with the Trojans. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during his college career.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: One of D'Angelo Russell's Many Former Teams Open to Trading for Him