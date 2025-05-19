Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Magic Johnson in GOAT PG Debate
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the debate over who is the greatest point guard in NBA history, including Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Antetokounmpo answered questions from fans on Saturday amidst several rumors of a potential blockbuster trade.
When asked who the greatest point guard of all time is, he avoided giving a definitive answer and instead named three different guards: Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Isaiah Thomas.
It is unclear whether Antetokounmpo referred to Isaiah Thomas, the former Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics guard who made an All-Star team despite his five-foot-seven-inch height, or Isiah Thomas, the Hall of Fame guard of the Detroit Pistons fame who was infamously part of the "Bad Boy Pistons."
Antetokounmpo did include the two names regularly associated with the title of the greatest point guard of all time: Magic and Curry, who both had two distinct styles of playing.
Magic Johnson, while capable of scoring at will, was primarily an offensive creator who was a dazzling passer and a strong rebounder. His style was ahead of its time as he was one of the first oversized point guards.
Curry, meanwhile, is the greatest shooter in NBA history and possesses one of the best ball-handling skills of all time, which allows him to create his own shot off the dribble while being one of the best off-the-ball movers in the game.
Both point guards led dynasties and completely revolutionized the game of basketball, earning several titles and accolades.
Given the longevity of Curry's career, still producing at a superstar level at age 37, compared to Johnson's short career due to an HIV diagnosis, the Golden State Warrior likely has the edge in the debate, but the greatness that Magic Johnson achieved still holds up incredibly well and presents a strong case for the best point guard ever.
