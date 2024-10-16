Lakers News: LeBron James Opens Up About Bronny's Cardiac Arrest in Netflix Doc
Just under a year before Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James made his professional debut in the NBA summer league, Bronny's life was in jeopardy when he went into cardiac arrest during a USC men's basketball practice at the Galen Center.
Bronny was helped by the USC training staff and quickly rushed to the hospital, where he was hospitalized for three days. Bronny, who was later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect that he underwent a procedure for, recovered and was cleared to play basketball again less than five months later.
In a recently released Netflix docuseries Starting 5, Bronny's parents Savannah and LeBron James opened up on the traumatic experience.
“Shout-out to the man above, one, to the whole coaching staff, training staff, members of that program," LeBron said during the docuseries. “They are the reason Bronny is alive now and smiling and thriving and doing what any 19-year-old should be doing, and that’s living out their dream.”
LeBron also called it “a hard-ass few months, watching our son go through the things that he was going through personally. I mean, it affected all of us in our household.”
Savannah said: "I think at the end of the day, it was just about us supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome."
Bronny would make his return to the court on Dec. 10 for the Trojans, scoring four points in his collegiate debut. He appeared in 25 games for USC, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Following his freshman season at USC, Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, where he was drafted by the Lakers No. 55 overall in the draft. Bronny made his NBA debut during the summer league, and has played again for the Lakers during the team's first three 2024 preseason. Bronny has recorded two points, two rebounds, and one assist across three postseason games.
LeBron and Bronny officially made NBA history during the Lakers' second game of the preseason, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time when the two saw playing time briefly during the game.
The Lakers have two more preseason games before the regular season begins, and will play their next game on Thursday, Oct. 17 against the Phoenix Suns. After that, they'll face the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 18.