Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Addresses LeBron James's Involvement In JJ Redick Hire
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers made a significant move in their storied history by introducing their 29th head coach, JJ Redick. Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka presented Redick to the media and Lakers fans, giving us a glimpse of Redick's vision for the team's future. Redick's impressive performance at the press conference and endorsement of key players like Anthony Davis and LeBron James bodes well for the team moving forward.
Although James' opinion matters, Pelinka suggested in Monday's presser that James chose not to be too involved in the head coaching search.
This makes sense for a variety of reasons. First, although all signs point to James singing back with the Lakers, he will still likely be a free agent come June 30. Second, James won't be in the league for too long. If James does sign back with the Lakers, he will be in the purple and gold for a maximum of three seasons, compared to Davis, who could finish his career in Los Angeles, which would be more than three seasons.
Davis, 31, is showing that although James is the bigger name, it is certainly Davis' team. The nine-time All-Star is the head of the snake. The Lakers will only go as far as he takes them, and while James will play a part in that, it will be Davis leading the charge night in and night out.
Davis wants to finish his career in purple and gold and hopes to develop a great relationship with his new head coach, his long-term coach. Fingers crossed.
