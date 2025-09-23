Lakers Notes: Andrew Wiggins Trade Update, Ex-Laker Could Suddenly Retire, LeBron James’ Future Predicted
The Los Angeles Lakers are still interested in wing Andrew Wiggins, despite a high asking price by the Miami Heat.
The Lakers are looking for perimeter defense, shooting, and rebounding, all of which Wiggins provides.
While he fits on the team, Los Angeles is hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal that would cost at least one first-round pick and a valuable player on an expiring contract.
In other news, former Laker Patrick Beverley may retire soon if he does not land a spot on a roster, ending quite the underdog story in the NBA.
Finally, according to an NBA insider, LeBron James could retire after this season or potentially play elsewhere; however, people around the basketball game agree that there is uncertainty regarding James' future.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
