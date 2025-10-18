Lakers Notes: Big Man Suffers Injury, Starting Lineup Revealed, Bronny James Hurt
Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes suffered an injury during the final preseason game. He sustained a right wrist contusion and was forced to exit the contest early.
The Lakers ended up losing, 117-116, on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, the final dress rehearsal for the regular season.
During the game, head coach JJ Redick revealed his starting lineup, which will be the same on opening night: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura.
Finally, Bronny James missed the game because of an injury he sustained on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
