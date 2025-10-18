All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Big Man Suffers Injury, Starting Lineup Revealed, Bronny James Hurt

Nelson Espinal

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes suffered an injury during the final preseason game. He sustained a right wrist contusion and was forced to exit the contest early.

The Lakers ended up losing, 117-116, on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, the final dress rehearsal for the regular season.

During the game, head coach JJ Redick revealed his starting lineup, which will be the same on opening night: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura.

Finally, Bronny James missed the game because of an injury he sustained on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers’ Bronny James Dealing With Injury, Out for Preseason Finale

