Lakers Notes: Bronny James Signature Shoe, Offseason Signing Could Be Bad News for Guard, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) waits for his team to exit Moda Center after the Lakers were defeated by Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is getting his first signature shoe, set to release later this month. The release will coincide with superstar father and teammate LeBron's release of the 23rd edition of his own signature line.

In other news, an offseason signing could prove to be bad news for a $33 million guard. An exisiting defense-first guard on the squad may see fewer minutes in the rotation as a result.

Finally, an NBA All-Star said that NBA legend and pillar of the Lakers franchise Kobe Bryant is right behind Michael Jordan for the 'Greatest of All Time' debate. The former Clemson star spent 17 years in the NBA and has four championships of his own.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

