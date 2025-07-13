All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Cavs Interested in LeBron, Bronny James Future Revealed, LA Disrespecting LeBron?

Jan 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Bronny James (9) slap hands before a substitution during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly drawing interest in superstar LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers. His former squad and hometown franchise is interested in the NBA's All-Time leading scorer, under one condition.

Additionally, a league insider revealed what Bronny James' Lakers future looks like. His father and teammate has a ton of uncertainty surrounding where he will play next season, but Bronny James is still looking to blaze his own trail in the professional basketball world.

Finally, the Lakers held a private meeting with Luka Dončić, but LeBron James wasn't present. The move can be perceived as a disrespectful one, but it makes clear that Dončić is the future of the franchise.

Cavaliers Interested in Lakers' LeBron James Under One Condition

NBA Insider Reveals Bronny James' Future With Lakers Following LeBron's Eventual Exit

Lakers Held Private Meeting With Luka Doncic and Without LeBron James

Warriors' Steph Curry Trolls Lakers' LeBron James

Opposing Teams Making Lakers Pay More in Potential Trades, Says ESPN Insider

All-Star Free Agent Big Spurned Lakers for West Rival Due to LeBron James Uncertainty: Report

