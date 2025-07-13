Lakers Notes: Cavs Interested in LeBron, Bronny James Future Revealed, LA Disrespecting LeBron?
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly drawing interest in superstar LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers. His former squad and hometown franchise is interested in the NBA's All-Time leading scorer, under one condition.
Additionally, a league insider revealed what Bronny James' Lakers future looks like. His father and teammate has a ton of uncertainty surrounding where he will play next season, but Bronny James is still looking to blaze his own trail in the professional basketball world.
Finally, the Lakers held a private meeting with Luka Dončić, but LeBron James wasn't present. The move can be perceived as a disrespectful one, but it makes clear that Dončić is the future of the franchise.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Cavaliers Interested in Lakers' LeBron James Under One Condition
NBA Insider Reveals Bronny James' Future With Lakers Following LeBron's Eventual Exit
Lakers Held Private Meeting With Luka Doncic and Without LeBron James
Warriors' Steph Curry Trolls Lakers' LeBron James
Opposing Teams Making Lakers Pay More in Potential Trades, Says ESPN Insider
All-Star Free Agent Big Spurned Lakers for West Rival Due to LeBron James Uncertainty: Report
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
