All-Star Free Agent Big Spurned Lakers for West Rival Due to LeBron James Uncertainty: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers were active in the center market during free agency and ended up netting Deandre Ayton, though the team missed out on another big man due to LeBron James' uncertain future.
The Lakers lack size on their roster and explored several different avenues to add a center either via trade or free agency.
One of the free agents on the market was Brook Lopez, who was past his best and on the decline, but still provided good defending, the ability to space the floor, and veteran experience.
He was linked to the Lakers during the offseason, but ended up signing in Los Angeles with the Clippers.
According to reporting from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, Lopez ended up going elsewhere due to LeBron James potentially leaving the team.
"Free agent center Brook Lopez, who league sources said had strongly considered the Lakers and the potential starting role, grew wary of the uncertainty around James' future with the team and opted to sign with the rival LA Clippers, where he will be a backup," a story from both reporters read.
The Lakers were forced to instead sign Deandre Ayton and re-sign Jaxson Hayes as the team's solution to the center position. With Lopez and Ayton as the team's rotating big men, the Lakers would have had a much stronger front line.
Instead, the team is hoping that Ayton takes a major step up in his development and becomes a reliable big man.
As a pairing with Hayes, there is a lot more uncertainty about how the center position develops than if Lopez were in the mix.
If James ends up staying on the roster and playing with the Lakers this season, he might regret creating so much uncertainty about his future if Ayton and Hayes don't perform well as a unit — especially if Lopez thrives on the Western Conference rival.
