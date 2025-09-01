Lakers Notes: Ex-Laker Retires, LA Can’t Sign Another Player, LeBron James Gives Predictions
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin retired after 15 years of playing basketball professionally.
Lin played a single season with the Lakers in 2014-15, and hasn't played in the NBA since 2019.
The Lakers are currently in a bit of a squeeze as far as cap space goes, and will not be able to add a 15th player to their roster. They are one of just five teams in the NBA with this restriction.
With the NFL season right around the corner, LeBron James weighed in on what he thinks is to come in the 2025-26 season.
James chose the his hometown Cleveland Browns as a sleeper team, called for a Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles and said Lamar Jackson will win MVP.
