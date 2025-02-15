Lakers Notes: JJ Opens Up About Alex Len, Buyout Options Remaining, Kareem Talks Luka
The NBA world was shocked when the Los Angeles Lakers not only rescinded their trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams but also picked up center Alex Len instead of the expected Indiana Pacers.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick has since commented on LA's new center, saying, "He was fine." That being said, Redick gave Len credit for coming into a difficult situation and performing admirably.
In Los Angeles' 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, Len recorded four points, seven total rebounds, two assists, and one block over 22 minutes.
Additionally, Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has given his opinion on the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, saying that he actually likes the move and thinks that it is “a long-term strategy that will pay off for the Lakers.”
Here are all the recent stories you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers.
