Lakers Notes: LA May Keep Star Role Player, More HC Rumors, NBA Draft Options
Vince Carter Lists 2 LA Stars in His All-Time NBA Top 3
Vince Carter, fondly known as Vinsanity, recently placed two iconic Los Angeles Lakers stars in his list of the top three NBA players of all time. This nod from a high-caliber former player adds a prestigious layer to the Lakers' legacy.
Where Crypto.com Arena Ranks Among Players' Favorite Venues
A recent survey reveals where players rank the Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Lakers. This arena's position may surprise you and gives insight into how players view one of the NBA’s most storied venues.
Pelicans Inform NBA of Decision Regarding LA Draft Pick Deferment
The New Orleans Pelicans have made a crucial decision regarding the deferment of a draft pick originally owned by the Lakers. Find out whether they plan to use the pick in 2024 or 2025.
LA Role Player’s Brother Represents Intriguing Draft Option
In an interesting twist, a Lakers role player's brother is rising up the draft boards, drawing attention from various NBA scouts. Could this family connection prove beneficial to the Lakers?
LA Now Out on Trading for East All-Star?
In a turn of events, the Lakers may be stepping back from a potential trade for a renowned guard from the Eastern Conference. Explore what this means for the team's strategy moving forward.
How Los Angeles Plans to Approach LeBron James' Future
The Lakers are crafting their strategy around LeBron James’ future, as he might become one of the hottest free agents soon. Discover the team's plans to possibly retain their star player.
Is Keeping This Non-All-Star in Summer Trade Talks A Mistake?
As the summer trade discussions heat up, the Lakers have decided to hold onto a certain non-All-Star player. Critics and fans debate whether the team is overvaluing him.
Former Lakers PG Shows Off Skills In Completely Different Sport
A former Lakers point guard has been showcasing his skills in a different sport this offseason. His athletic versatility highlights his diverse talents beyond the basketball court.
Another Rumored Lakers Coach Candidate Given Permission to Interview… with Cleveland
A coaching prospect for the Lakers has been granted permission to interview with the Cleveland team. Will Los Angeles pursue this candidate further, or look elsewhere?
Former Celtic Gives Thoughts On LA's Head Coach Opening
An ex-Celtic player shares his views on the Lakers' ongoing search for a head coach. His insights may shed light on what direction the team might be headed concerning their coaching strategy.