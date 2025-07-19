Lakers Notes: LA Targeting Warriors Free Agent, LeBron James Trade Update, Farewell Tour Incoming?
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting a Golden State Warriors free agent. The guard is 'very much on the Lakers' radar' but injuries have marred much of his last three seasons.
Additionally, a team insider has a major update on the trade rumors surrounding LeBron James heading to the Dallas Mavericks. The King would join former All-Star teammates Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis if a deal were to pull through.
In more news surrounding the all-time leading scorer, James reportedly has specific hopes for his final NBA season, whenever that may be. As the 40-year-old seems likely to play in his 23rd NBA season, the timeline after that gets much murkier.
Lakers Targeting Warriors NBA Champion Guard in Free Agency: Report
Lakers Insider Provides Major Update on LeBron James to Mavericks Trade Rumors
Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Has Specific Hopes for Final NBA Season
Lakers Insider Reveals Where LeBron James Expects to Play Next Season Amid Trade Rumors
Lakers Want LeBron James to Retire With Los Angeles: Report
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on LA's Interest in Andrew Wiggins
