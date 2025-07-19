All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Targeting Warriors Free Agent, LeBron James Trade Update, Farewell Tour Incoming?

March 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting a Golden State Warriors free agent. The guard is 'very much on the Lakers' radar' but injuries have marred much of his last three seasons.

Additionally, a team insider has a major update on the trade rumors surrounding LeBron James heading to the Dallas Mavericks. The King would join former All-Star teammates Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis if a deal were to pull through.

In more news surrounding the all-time leading scorer, James reportedly has specific hopes for his final NBA season, whenever that may be. As the 40-year-old seems likely to play in his 23rd NBA season, the timeline after that gets much murkier.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Targeting Warriors NBA Champion Guard in Free Agency: Report

Lakers Insider Provides Major Update on LeBron James to Mavericks Trade Rumors

Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Has Specific Hopes for Final NBA Season

Lakers Insider Reveals Where LeBron James Expects to Play Next Season Amid Trade Rumors

Lakers Want LeBron James to Retire With Los Angeles: Report

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on LA's Interest in Andrew Wiggins

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

