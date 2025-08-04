All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Not Present for Luka Doncic Presser, Bronny Talks LeBron, More

Nelson Espinal

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated Luka Doncic's brand-new contract extension with a massive press conference and a big showing from the entire franchise.

There were a couple of notable absences from the presser, however, namely Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

Additionally, James is entering his 23rd season in the NBA at the age of 40. His longevity in the NBA is legendary and unmatched in the history books.

His son, Bronny, offered his own opinion on LeBron's longevity and the potential reasoning behind his unrelenting career.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

