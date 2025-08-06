All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Not Priority, Luka Doncic Talks Title Chances, More Moves Incoming?

Gabe Smallson

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly prioritizing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves over LeBron James. Although James is arguably the greatest to ever pick up a basketball, it appears that the future of the franchise belongs to Reaves, and the recent recipient of a lucrative extension in Doncic.

Speaking of Doncic's extension, the superstar was asked about his team's title chances at the press conference announcing his new deal. The 26-year-old answered honestly about the shape of his current squad.

Finally, general manager Rob Pelinka is continuing to look for roster upgrades ahead of next season. The GM recently spoke about surrounding the two superstars of his team with more guys that can improve LA's championship odds.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Prioritizing Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Over LeBron James: Report

Do Lakers Have The Team to Win NBA Championship? Luka Doncic Answers

Lakers' Rob Pelinka Continuing to Look for Roster Upgrades Ahead of Next Season

Lakers News: Warriors' Draymond Green Reveals Thoughts On Luka Doncic's New Look

LeBron James' Thoughts on Lakers Prioritizing Luka Doncic Revealed

NBA Insider Makes Major Prediction for LeBron James’ Future With Lakers

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News