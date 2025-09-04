Lakers Notes: LeBron James Retirement Prediction, Insider Talks Giannis Trade Rumors, More
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had tons of speculation regarding his future this offseason, but an NBA Hall of Famer made his prediction on when the King will call it a career. James is coming off a 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game average last season and has shown no signs of slowing down.
In other news, a Lakers insider suggests that the purple and gold has the core trade pieces in order to pursue Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. A team with The King, Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic would be frightening to line up against, but the Bucks have shown no interest in parting ways with their MVP at any point this offseason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
