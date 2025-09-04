All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James Retirement Prediction, Insider Talks Giannis Trade Rumors, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had tons of speculation regarding his future this offseason, but an NBA Hall of Famer made his prediction on when the King will call it a career. James is coming off a 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game average last season and has shown no signs of slowing down.

In other news, a Lakers insider suggests that the purple and gold has the core trade pieces in order to pursue Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. A team with The King, Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic would be frightening to line up against, but the Bucks have shown no interest in parting ways with their MVP at any point this offseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

NBA Hall of Famer Predicts Lakers’ LeBron James Will Retire After This Season

Lakers Insider Suggests LA Has Core Trade Piece To Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jeanie Buss Appears to Have Saved Lakers as Clippers Accused of Major Violation in Kawhi Leonard Signing

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Denies Report That LeBron James Wanted Out of LA

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Opens Up on ‘Making Peace’ with Shaquille O’Neal

Lakers Coach Looking for New Ways to Best Utilize Luka Doncic

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News