Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Message to Mavericks, Ex-Laker Standout Could Leave NBA, More

When Kobe was on the court in 2006, the Lakers had a 111.3 ORTG, which was good for 3rd best in the NBA.



When he was off the court, 92.4 ORTG or 3rd worst in NBA HISTORY.



He also averaged 37.5 ppg against 50+ win teams that year. He was not only the best but also the most… pic.twitter.com/a99QzJaMev