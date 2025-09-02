All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Message to Mavericks, Ex-Laker Standout Could Leave NBA, More

Nelson Espinal

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic bought a billboard outside the Dallas Mavericks Arena to thank the fans of his first NBA team.

Doncic was a longtime Mav who loved his time in Dallas and playing for their fans, but he was traded without his knowledge to the Lakers last season.

In other news, a former promising Lakers player, is close to signing a deal overseas. Talen Horton-Tucker is on the cusp of an agreement with Fenerbahce after spending six seasons in the NBA, most recently with his hometown Chicago Bulls.

Horton-Tucker had a ton of potential as a Swiss Army knife-type player who could provide value in multiple ways.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

