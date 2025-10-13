All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Remains Out, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Linked to LA, More

Nelson Espinal

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic took part in Saturday's practice at full capacity, though he missed Sunday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic was not given a status until Sunday afternoon. There was hope that he might return for the Warriors game, but his comeback to the court has been delayed.

He ended up missing the early part of training camp because he played in the EuroBasket basketball tournament over the summer.

The plan is still for Doncic to play in two preseason games before the season starts.

In other news, the Lakers were labeled as a contender for Giannis Antetokounmpo, potentially being a landing spot for The Greek Freak.

The Lakers have limited assets, but if Antetokounmpo pushed for a trade to Hollywood, a deal could happen.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

