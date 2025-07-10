All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Massive Trade Update, Luke Doncic in Great Shape, LeBron James to Cavaliers?

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive update on a trade for Andrew Wiggins. LA has made it clear they are looking for a wing, but the package to send over might prove to be too costly for the Lakers.

Additionally, the newest member of the Lakers, Deandre Ayton, spoke on Luka Dončić's great physical shape. Many critics around the basketball world have tried to find flaws in the point guard's game and have related it to his physical condition in the past.

Finally, a top ESPN insider spoke on a potential LeBron James trade. The pundit discussed what the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances are to have another reunion with the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

