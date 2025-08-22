Lakers Notes: Unfortunate Austin Reaves Update, JJ Redick Prediction, Luka Doncic Hall of Fame Comp
The Ringer's Michael Pina believes the Los Angeles Lakers should look to trade guard Austin Reaves. Pina stated that Reaves' defense is lacking and will become too expensive.
The Lakers were rumored to trade Reaves for a majority of the early offseason.
Heavy.com's Austin Boyd believes head coach JJ Redick's time in LA could be short if he fails to produce results in the playoffs again.
"A Lakers season is measured by whether they won a championship or not," said Boyd. "Anything less is usually considered a failure. Redick isn’t even close to being on the hot seat yet, but his leash won’t be very long if Los Angeles flops in the playoffs again."
Former NBA center Tyson Chandler compared point guard Luka Doncic to a Hall of Famer, stating Doncic is the 'European version of Magic Johnson'.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
