Lakers Offseason Target Unlikely to Return to Current Team: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for size and shooting over the off-season, and a potential target for the team is about to leave his team as a free agent.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is an unrestricted free agent this summer and fills several needs for the Lakers. He can shoot the ball from the perimeter and provide a physical interior presence for a team that lacks a true center. '
Lopez is out of his prime and no longer moves as well as he used to, but his basketball intelligence and experience are unmatched, and he still manages to remain productive despite his age and physical limitations.
According to NBA senior writer Matt Moore, Lopez is likely going to hit the market and be available for a center-needy team, like the Lakers.
"That said, I’m not expecting the roster to look the way it does now. The team is likely to retain Kevin Porter Jr. and most everyone I’ve spoken to assume Brook Lopez is gone," Moore wrote in his Substack.
"Lopez might be one of the bigger names on the market. He’s certainly at the end of his career, but like Al Horford, he's a complete pro and a winner who’s easy to fit into a team culture and find a role for, and still makes a difference defensively night to night."
Last season, Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 50.9% from the floor and 37.3% from the 3-point line.
He can provide Luka Doncic and LeBron James with a big man to finish at the rim while also being able to space the floor.
The Lakers can provide Lopez with a veteran minimum deal or a taxpayer's exception, though other teams can offer more money.
If he decides to come down to Los Angeles, it will likely be to contend for a title, given the Lakers have two top-10 superstars that should gel well in their first full season together.
