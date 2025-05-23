Lakers Rumors: Trade Idea For Deandre Ayton Could Bankrupt LA
This summer could make or break the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of winning the NBA title next season. The Lakers have a ton of priorities this summer, but one of them, arguably the biggest, is acquiring a big man.
The Lakers' center position was one of many problems they lacked last season, and it is clear that they will look to boost that position this offseason. The Lakers could take various approaches regarding the center position, but one way they'll likely head towards, especially considering the talent level, is the trade market.
Los Angeles will likely trade for the center they so desperately needed back in February. This was part of the reason they fell short in the postseason.
The focus is now on the offseason and who they could pursue via trade. One name that could be of great use is Portland Trail Blazers big man and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
Ayton has been on the trading block for some time, and this summer could be the time he is shipped to a new team.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic addressed a trade proposal on his show "Buha's Block" that would send Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara.
However, Buha added that he does not believe that the Blazers would pull the trigger on it.
"I have heard that the Blazers want something like two firsts for Camara, so maybe they view Dalton and a first as sufficient, but I think Portland probably says no, to be honest," he said.
Knecht is coming off a rookie season that was a bit underwhelming after a solid start. The 24-year-old struggled to find his footing, as most rookies do. Add the fact that he finished with a team that had high hopes, and Knecht saw his role diminish as the season wound down.
Knecht played very few minutes in the playoffs.
Ayton is coming off a mediocre year. In only 40 appearances, he averaged 14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.2 minutes of action.
While the Lakers need a big, Ayton may not be the archetype they need or want that could take them over the top. As for Camara, he is exactly the type of player that the Lakers need, giving you lockdown defense on one end and adequate scoring on the offensive end.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.