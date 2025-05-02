Lakers Unlikely to be Trade Partner for Giannis Antetokounmpo
With the Milwaukee Bucks bowing out of the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, trade rumors for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are already ramping up.
Naturally, the Los Angeles Lakers, a big market team, are a part of the rumors. However, their trade package doesn't really stack up with some other teams, making them longshots to actually acquire Giannis via trade.
More Lakers News: LeBron James and Luka Doncic Game 5 History is Why Lakers Aren't Done Yet
The Lakers are mentioned in this Giannis trade-focused article, but the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets are all deemed as more likely trade destinations.
With regards to a potential trade package, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Gabe Vincent are listed as the potential pieces, but that alone wouldn't be enough to land Giannis.
While after trading for Luka Doncic, it feels like the Lakers can pull off any trade, they don't have an Anthony Davis to swap to the Bucks, and don't have the draft capital to make it work. The only way Giannis goes to Lakers seems to be if he requests to be traded there specifically or joins them in free agency in a few years.
Looking at the other potential teams, they simply have better trade packages. All the previously mentioned teams have a top player to trade and multiple picks to give up. Unless the Lakers want to part with LeBron James or Luka Doncic, they simply can't match that.
The Spurs and Thunder are probably the two scariest destinations for Giannis, especially with the Lakers being in the same conference as them.
The Spurs starting Giannis and Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt is a scary duo on both ends of the floor. The Thunder starting Chet Holmgren and Giannis in the front court is also scary on both ends of the floor on a slightly lesser scale.
More Lakers News: Lakers Must Play Dalton Knecht to Avoid Playoff Elimination
Both teams also have plenty of draft capital to give up, especially the Thunder, so they can hypothetically beat any trade package the Lakers can offer.
The Houston Rockets also have a good package given the picks and young assets they have available.
However, they are in a similar spot as the Thunder as top two seeds in the West. They would love to have Giannis, but may be better off keeping good depth and following the mantra of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
While it seems the Lakers at least have a fighting chance to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, fans may have to wait until the team has a better trade package or can acquire Giannis in free agency for it to happen.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Kobe Bryant and Gianna Mural Vandalized in Shocking Act
Lakers HC JJ Redick Gives One Word Answer About Game 5 Lineup Plan
Timberwolves Coach Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.