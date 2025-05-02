All Lakers

Lakers Unlikely to be Trade Partner for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Seth Quinn

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Milwaukee Bucks bowing out of the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, trade rumors for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are already ramping up.

Naturally, the Los Angeles Lakers, a big market team, are a part of the rumors. However, their trade package doesn't really stack up with some other teams, making them longshots to actually acquire Giannis via trade.

More Lakers News: LeBron James and Luka Doncic Game 5 History is Why Lakers Aren't Done Yet

The Lakers are mentioned in this Giannis trade-focused article, but the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets are all deemed as more likely trade destinations.

With regards to a potential trade package, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Gabe Vincent are listed as the potential pieces, but that alone wouldn't be enough to land Giannis.

While after trading for Luka Doncic, it feels like the Lakers can pull off any trade, they don't have an Anthony Davis to swap to the Bucks, and don't have the draft capital to make it work. The only way Giannis goes to Lakers seems to be if he requests to be traded there specifically or joins them in free agency in a few years.

Looking at the other potential teams, they simply have better trade packages. All the previously mentioned teams have a top player to trade and multiple picks to give up. Unless the Lakers want to part with LeBron James or Luka Doncic, they simply can't match that.

The Spurs and Thunder are probably the two scariest destinations for Giannis, especially with the Lakers being in the same conference as them.

The Spurs starting Giannis and Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt is a scary duo on both ends of the floor. The Thunder starting Chet Holmgren and Giannis in the front court is also scary on both ends of the floor on a slightly lesser scale.

More Lakers News: Lakers Must Play Dalton Knecht to Avoid Playoff Elimination

Both teams also have plenty of draft capital to give up, especially the Thunder, so they can hypothetically beat any trade package the Lakers can offer.

The Houston Rockets also have a good package given the picks and young assets they have available.

However, they are in a similar spot as the Thunder as top two seeds in the West. They would love to have Giannis, but may be better off keeping good depth and following the mantra of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

While it seems the Lakers at least have a fighting chance to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, fans may have to wait until the team has a better trade package or can acquire Giannis in free agency for it to happen.

More Los Angeles Lakers News:

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Mural Vandalized in Shocking Act

Lakers HC JJ Redick Gives One Word Answer About Game 5 Lineup Plan

Timberwolves Coach Calls Out Officiating in Lakers Series

For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.

Published
Seth Quinn
SETH QUINN

Seth Quinn is a contributing sports writer based in Massachusetts. His focus is on sports, primarily the NFL and NBA. He has in-depth knowledge of the NFL and NBA as a whole, being a fan of both leagues for over 20 years. He is a graduate from Syracuse University both as an undergraduate and graduate student. You can find him on X @SethFQuinn.

Home/News