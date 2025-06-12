Lakers 'Untouchable' Players in Trade Talks Revealed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a crucial offseason following another early playoff exit. Los Angeles has a lot of work to do if it wants to become a true title contender next season, but the team has the framework for success.
More Lakers news: Where Dalton Knecht Might Fit Into Lakers Rotation Next Season
With stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the roster, the Lakers are seen as potential threats in the Western Conference. The front office just needs to upgrade the roster around the two stars, and things should then fall into place.
Los Angeles has been linked to multiple players this offseason, and the team has been involved in plenty of trade rumors. But the list of players that the team reportedly considers 'untouchable' has been revealed.
More Lakers news: Top 5 Center Replacements For Lakers Amid Jaxson Hayes Rumors
According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the only two "untouchable' players on the roster are Doncic and James. Everyone else reportedly is available in different trade talk scenarios.
With these two being listed as 'untouchable', this could open the door to the Lakers making a big move. Both Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura could be available, even if the Lakers aren't looking to deal them.
Each player is entering the final year of their contract, and unless the Lakers are planning to extend them, a trade could be in the cards. Los Angeles has been hellbent on not trading Reaves in the past, but if he enters free agency next year, the Lakers could lose him for nothing.
Many around the NBA believe that Reaves is gearing up to land an average of $30 million-plus per season in free agency, and whether the Lakers want to pay him that number remains unknown. If Los Angeles decides that he isn't worth that number, the team would need to trade him to avoid disaster.
The Lakers have multiple different directions they can take this upcoming summer, with a massive move on the trade front being one of them.
More Lakers news: Lakers Future With Luka Doncic Could Hinge on LeBron’s Decision
Lakers Eyeing Long Time Target as Offseason Plans Take Shape
Lakers' Luka Doncic Shows Off Insane Workout Amid Conditioning Controversies
Giannis Antetokounmpo Comes to Defense of Lakers LeBron James Over 'No Bag' Controversy
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.