Latest Injury Update on Center Maxi Kleber Could Change Everything For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to push forward as they get ready for the postseason. This team has found different ways to win and many see them as real contenders in the Western Conference this season.
The biggest weakness with the Lakers is at the center position as they are fairly thin in the frontcourt. But Los Angeles has managed nicely without a true legitimate starting center option.
However, it seems that the Lakers' fortune could be changing as we get closer to the postseason. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, center Maxi Kleber could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season.
"I've heard that there is some optimism that a return before the end of the regular season is possible," Buha said at the one-hour mark of Saturday's Buha's Block.
Kleber came over to the Lakers in the Luka Doncic trade with the Dallas Mavericks and has been out due to an injury for a while. The veteran suffered a foot fracture while with Dallas on Feb. 25 and there hasn't been much hope for a return from him.
But if the Lakers could get Kleber back for the postseason, he could give them another body in the frontcourt to use. Kleber also can space the floor decently, something that the Lakers could use from a big man.
Some fans may remember Kleber from him hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against Los Angeles last season. Kleber nailed a 3-point shot over former Lakers star Anthony Davis to sink Los Angeles on their home floor.
While Kleber wouldn't solve all the frontcourt problems for the Lakers, he could give them a nice option to use in the postseason. The play-in tournament begins on April 15, followed by the opening of the first round on April 19 so Kleber has about a month and a half to return from injury.
It remains to be seen if he will be able to give this team a boost but it could be beneficial. Kleber has been a decent asset for the Mavericks over the years so Los Angeles would love nothing more than for him to return.
