LeBron James Being Sued By Lakers Fan Over The Second Decision: Report
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is allegedly being sued by a fan.
The fan claims that he was "duped" by James' Decision 2.0 Hennessey ad.
According to TMZ, the fan, Andrew Garcia, claimed that he purchased two tickets for the Lakers' fourth-to-final home game of the regular season on March 31, 2026, for $432.83 apiece.
Garcia said that after James made his announcement on Tuesday, which happened to be a Hennessy day, the tickets lost all of their value.
In the suit, he wrote James owes him because of "fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery."
In addition, Garcia also added, "I wouldn't have purchased it if he wasn't going to retire. Plain and simple."
James released this video on Monday, teasing a big announcement coming on Tuesday.
The Decision ended up being a Hennessy VSOP ad. Many thought that James would be announcing his return when the teaser came out, but that was far from the case.
The video James shared is a nod to his famous 2010 “The Decision,” when he announced his next move as a free agent. The original special aired live on ESPN in July 2010, where James revealed his plans for the 2010-11 season.
That night, he stunned the basketball world by choosing to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat. He went on to spend four seasons there before returning to Cleveland for another four-year stint.
In this new clip, James recreates the moment down to the details — even wearing the same outfit he sported 15 years ago during the original announcement.
James is set to enter his unprecedented 23rd season in the league and his eighth with the Lakers. Many suspect that this season could be his last, but James has yet to provide any confirmation on that.
The 40-year-old superstar is still playing at the top of his game and is arguably entering the season as a top-10 player in the league.
