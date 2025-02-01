LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers will play in their second to last road game for the 2025 Grammy trip on Saturday when they take on the New York Knicks.
The Lakers will search for their 28th win tonight and move to a season-high nine games above .500.
It won't be easy for L.A. as they will be without their superstar center, Anthony Davis, for this one.
Davis will miss his second consecutive game due to an ab injury. The hope is that this injury doesn't keep him sidelined for weeks, and there is optimism that he will be back sooner rather than later.
While that is the case with Davis, the Lakers will likely have their superstar forward, LeBron James, for this primetime matchup.
James is listed as probable for Saturday night's matchup against the Knicks.
James has been a familiar fixture on the injury report, as that has been the trend throughout the majority of the campaign.
As has been the case lately, the probable tag suggests James should play and handle his regular workload. Since the beginning of January, he's averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
James didn't need to do much the last time he was on the court. In only 27 minutes of action on Thursday against the dreadful Wizards, James recorded 24 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field, 11 assists, and three rebounds.
The Lakers dominated that contest from start to finish, but tonight will be very different.
The Knicks are one of the top five teams in the league. They have two All-Stars on their side in Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns, and they'll look to continue their current win streak, which stands at five games.
James may need to put out his cape and save the day for the Lakers to move to 4-1 in this Grammy trip.
This will be the Lakers' second to last road game before they return home and play their cross-town trials, the Clippers, at their new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome for their final and official road game of the Grammy trip.
Their game on Tuesday against the Clippers could be their last with the team as constructed.
There are many questions about whether or not L.A. will make a trade, and recent reports suggest that, at minimum, they'll make a trade 'around the margins.'
As for this contest, the Lakers are +10.5 road underdogs.
Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Miss Time With Significant Injury