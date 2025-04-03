LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to fight for seeding late in the season. It's not a position that they would like to be in, but it's the position they are in with just a handful of games left in the regular season.
Right now, the Lakers are tied for third in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets. That would put them in a first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They will take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, who sit two games behind the Lakers in the fifth spot. It's a critical game in the Western Conference standings.
The Lakers are hoping to win this game so that they can have more of a cushion in the standings. Los Angeles at least wants to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
LeBron James understands how important that pursuit is. He has been trying to play as many games as possible down the stretch to help his team improve in that seeding fight.
He is on the injury report ahead of this game against the Warriors. James is listed as probable for this game against Golden State due to a left groin strain.
The Lakers are still trying to figure out the best way to maximize the time that James and Luka Doncic share on the court together. Doncic is the best pure scorer on the team, so they have to figure out a way to make sure he can excel while James and Austin Reaves are on the court with him.
James is going to try to play as many games as he can down the stretch so that he's good to go for the playoffs. He wants to keep the momentum he's built for the first round.
With Los Angeles getting ready for the playoffs, they feel really good about their chances to win the championship.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He is shooting 51 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
