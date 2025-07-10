Lebron James to the Clippers? Lakers Insider Discusses Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers have been steadfast in their messaging when it comes to trading LeBron James. They maintain that they are not interested in moving him.
James has a no-trade clause, so they could only move him if he wants to be moved. Questions about whether or not he wants to be moved popped up after Rich Paul's strange statement.
It's clear that James wants to be in Los Angeles for the rest of his career, if possible. Rumors have swirled that he could possibly ask for a trade to the Clippers.
That doesn't sound like that's going to happen. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James will never play for the Clippers at any point in his career.
It wouldn't make sense for James to move to the other Los Angeles team. For a player who cares about his legacy as much as he does, he doesn't want to tarnish his Lakers legacy by making that move.
The Lakers would try everything they could not to trade James to their crosstown rival. It's clear that the Lakers would ask for a massive haul, which is not something the Clippers would be able to give them.
If James was going to be traded at all, he might ask for a trade to the Eastern Conference. That is clearly the weaker conference next season now that the Pacers and the Celtics have devastating injuries to their best players.
Los Angeles is hoping that they are good enough to compete for a title next season with James on the roster. He makes their team better, and everyone wants to win a title for him.
The Clippers only have older players left on their team at this point. They, too, are going all-in for a championship in the next couple of years. They don't have young assets that the Lakers would need back in a trade.
This past season with the Lakers, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
