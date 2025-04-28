NBA Admits Refs Missed Critical Foul Call That Could Have Changed Lakers Loss
The NBA released a report on Monday, admitting that Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic was tripped by Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in Game 4 on Sunday.
L.A. Time's Lakers beat writer Dan Woike shared the news via X.
The play in question occurred during the fourth quarter when Doncic brought the ball up the floor and was tripped near halfcourt by McDaniels. Although the Lakers managed to call a timeout, the team was visible in frustration over the officials' decision not to call a foul.
It was the only incorrect call on the last two-minute report.
After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was not happy with the non-call.
"Luka got tripped. That was a blatant trip. He doesn't just fall on his own. We should have been at the free throw line. He got fouled," said Redick.
Whether that could've made a difference in the outcome or not, it's clear that the non-call altered the game in some way, shape, or form.
Doncic wrapped up the game with a team-leading 38 points on 13-of-28 shooting, adding one rebound, two assists, a steal, and a block across 46 minutes of play.
The 26-year-old superstar, alongside LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura, stayed on the floor for the entire second half without a single substitution — a decision that may have contributed to the Lakers’ struggles down the stretch.
Now, Doncic and the Lakers face their biggest challenge of the season. Their fight to stay alive begins Wednesday, as they aim to force a return trip to the Midwest for a potential Game 6.
The missed foul call was just one of several moments that didn’t break the Lakers’ way in Game 4.
Ultimately, questionable choices from Redick and L.A.'s struggles to execute when it mattered most proved to be their undoing.
Now, the Lakers are fighting to keep their season alive.
If they hope to pull off the improbable comeback, they'll have to outmuscle the more physical Timberwolves for three straight games.
