Lakers News: West Assistant, Who's Already Met with LA, to Interview with Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers head coaching candidate and Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman is set to interview with the Cleveland Cavaliers for their head coaching vacancy.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.
Adelman is Michael Malone's top assistant in Denver and has been an assistant coach in the NBA for the past 13 years. As Wojnarowski mentioned, the Lakers have met with Adelman for their head coaching vacancy.
Although Adelman is worthy of the position, the odds are literally stacked against him. According to Fox Sports, Adelman's odds to become the next head coach for the purple and gold are at +1500, seventh behind Kenny Atkinson, Chris Quinn, Micah Nori, Sam Cassell, James Borrego, and the frontrunner JJ Redick.
Adelman is the song of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman. He started coaching at the high school level before being hired by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011. Following his stint in Minnesota, he spent the 2016-17 season with Orlando before arriving in Denver in 2017.
His journey has been long and tremulous, and this could finally be his chance to break through. Adelman became the sixth candidate reported to be interviewed by the Cavaliers. Cleveland is looking for its next head coach after parting ways with J.B. Bickerstaff.
The Lakers and Cavs are in a battle for their next person at the helm, although all signs point to Redick as the next Lakers head coach.
