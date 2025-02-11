Will Dalton Knecht Play vs Jazz? Lakers Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Utah Jazz tonight for the first of two straight meetings between the teams. Los Angeles will host the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena tonight before they head out on the road to Utah for the matchup on Wednesday.
There are only two games left for the Lakers before the All-Star break so the team will be looking to finish the first half of the year on a high note. Ahead of this game, much of the talk has been about star guard Luka Doncic making his debut and he is still expected to do so.
But among the players listed on the injury report ahead of this matchup against Utah is forward Dalton Knecht. Knecht has had a whirlwind of a week as he was technically traded to the Charlotte Hornets recently.
But due to a rescinded trade between the two teams, Knecht is back with the Lakers. The rookie was listed as questionable for the game against the Jazz.
Knecht entered the game with the probable designation but will likely not play.
The Lakers getting Knecht back is both good and bad. While the team is happy to have him back due to his upside, it could be a little awkward at first.
But Knecht is a professional and the Lakers will do what they can to avoid any issues. The NBA is a business after all and unfortunately, this is part of the job.
For the year, Knecht has averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. His start has been a little up and down but the Lakers do believe in his play.
We should know closer to the game start whether he can suit up to help the Lakers try to take down the Jazz.
