Will Luka Doncic Play? Lakers Release Final Injury Report vs Celtics
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Boston Celtics later today as they look to make it nine wins in a row. Los Angeles has been on fire of late and it has seen them climb the standings in the Western Conference.
The Lakers currently hold the No. 2 seed in the West standings and they will look to sweep the season series from the rival Celtics. But entering this game, the Lakers do find their two stars on the injury report.
Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic have landed on the report ahead of this game. The two stars are expected to play but their spot on the injury report does cause some concern.
Doncic was listed as probable entering the game and will play in this contest.
The Lakers are a very different team from the last time that they faced off against the Celtics. This will be the first time that they will play Boston with Doncic in the mix.
Doncic has an extra gear to grind with the Celtics as they eliminated him in the NBA Finals last season. This rivalry game has all the makings of a classic matchup in this long rivalry and fans are very excited for this one.
Since the arrival of Doncic, the Lakers have been one of the more dangerous teams. Los Angeles was playing well before the trade for Doncic but the star guard has taken things to a new level.
The Lakers feel as if they can legitimately contend for a title this season, with Doncic and James leading the charge. The other players around the roster have fully bought in as well and they are operating as a well-oiled machine right now.
This game should be a fun one for all involved and could be a preview of the NBA Finals. Each side will be amped up for this contest and the entire basketball world will be watching.
