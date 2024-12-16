Will Marcus Smart Play? Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight from Crypto.com Arena. After dropping another game to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the week, Los Angeles will be looking to get things back on track.
It has been a very tough stretch for the Lakers as they have seen themselves drop in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles holds a record of 13-12 for the season and they have just looked out of sorts in recent weeks.
This is in part due to the roster just not being up to par but also due to some injuries as well. Guard Austin Reaves has missed a few games and star forward LeBron James has also missed multiple games.
But the Lakers are pushing through and looking ahead. With the Grizzlies coming to town, Los Angeles will need to be prepared for a fast-paced game.
Memphis should have most of their crucial players in the lineup but one guard entered the day listed as questionable. That would be Marcus Smart, who has been battling left knee soreness.
Smart will be play in this game against the Lakers.
The Grizzlies have all sorts of players who can take advantage of the Lakers' poor defense, including star guard Ja Morant. Los Angeles will need to be careful with Morant in this game as he seems intent on making their life tough. The Grizzlies and Lakers have had some beef with each other since a playoff meeting a few years ago.
Morant has expressed his thoughts about the Lakers previously, saying that he isn't a fan of the team.
"I don't like 'em," he said. "They knocked me out of the playoffs and then last year, we had a game and they came here poppin' on our home floor when I was in street clothes."
"They beat us last time, I didn't get to play, like I said, last year," he continued. "They came on our home floor, beat us on our home floor. They was laughing, playing, looking at me, talking. My message was I was in street clothes."
If the Lakers can get this win, it could go a long way. Los Angeles has some tough games upcoming, including two straight against the Sacramento Kings on the road.
