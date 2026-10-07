Ahead of the second game of the NBA preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach JJ Redick announced that practically half the roster would not be playing against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Tuesday night.

The Lakers ruled out Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves (ankle), Walker Kessler (finger), Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Arthur Kaluma.

With so many key players not playing, the matchup against the Warriors would be much different than the preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings.

Here are my three takeaways from Tuesday’s 124-98 preseason loss to the Warriors.

No. 3: Jarred Vanderbilt’s Defense Still Comes With a Cost

At one point during his stint with the Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt was an important player, as a defensive stopper with some size.

Against the Warriors, Vanderbilt showed flashes of that dominant defensive form, recording three steals in 16 minutes on the floor, which is of value with Redick and his coaching staff wanting to see this new-look Lakers team be substantially better defensively.

Lakers fall to the Warriors, 124-98



Mamu: 15 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts, blk

Hardy: 13 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts, 2 stls (5 TOs)

Grimes: 12 pts, 3 asts, stl

Knecht: 11 pts

LaRavia: 9 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stls, blk

Manon: 7 pts, 4 rebs, 2 stls, blk



Next: Kings (at Crypto) on Oct. 8 at 7:30 pm PST — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 7, 2026

Unfortunately, Vanderbilt being a liability offensively remains a problem, especially when compared to veteran newcomers Thybulle and Williams, who can both stretch the floor and play defense at a high level.

Even Jake LaRavia has stepped up his game during the first two preseason games.

Jake Laravia vs Kings:



12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST 2 BLK 1 STL pic.twitter.com/dBhuLnn3OD — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 6, 2026

If Vanderbilt remains on the roster, it seems unlikely he’s going to see the floor much because of his poor shooting. He finished the game with five rebounds, four assists and a block, but only added two points, going 1-for-2 from the floor.

Redick having two other players on the roster that can do what Vanderbilt can do at a much higher level, while also being players that can knock down three-pointers, makes the veteran forward expendable, as he could be playing his last games in a Lakers uniform.

No. 2: Jaden Hardy Shows Why Lakers’ Roster Decision Isn’t So Simple

In the Deandre Ayton trade with the Washington Wizards, the Lakers were able to bring in Jaden Hardy, who has a history with Doncic, as they played with each other on the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite the history with Doncic, Hardy is on the roster bubble during the preseason, as he could ultimately be waived to get the roster down to 15 players. He also could be a player involved in a two-for-one trade that general manager Rob Pelinka has hinted at doing before the season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 21.

However, Hardy is a talented offensive player that could be a weapon for Redick off the bench during the 2026-27 campaign. The 24-year-old guard showed some of that on Tuesday, as he wasn’t shy putting up the shots when given minutes with so many of the team’s best players not playing.

Jaden Hardy focused on improving defensively this summer: pic.twitter.com/8Mva2C6bSZ — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 28, 2026

Although Hardy is confident and can light it up from time to time, it can take a lot of shots to get his points, as he went 4-for-12, 1-for-6 from deep, against the Warriors, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, but also had five turnovers.

Obviously, five turnovers in 19 minutes is a nasty stat that no head coach wants to deal with, but he doesn’t lack confidence and might be a bit more dependable than Dalton Knecht and possibly even Bronny James.

Hardy has by no means secured a spot on the final roster, as he'll still have to prove his worth over the next two weeks.

No. 1: Sandro Mamukelashvili Making Strong Case for Bigger Role

Doncic, Reaves and Kessler are locks to be starters for Redick heading into the 2026-27 campaign, but the two other spots are up for grabs, as he said during his media day availability.

Sandro Mamukelashvili vs Warriors :



15 PTS

6-10 FG (60%)

3-4 3PT (75%)

3 REB

2 AST

1 BLK



Mamu's game is so versatile giving Lakers a little bit of everything even on the defensive end. Seeing Rui Hachimura go to the Clippers hurt, but its clear why JJ Redick wanted Mamu on the… pic.twitter.com/wrt5Aecv56 — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) October 7, 2026

Things got interesting concerning those two spots with Thybulle and Williams playing at a high level during the preseason opener. This dynamic duo also received high praise from Redick and Doncic after the win over the Kings, which means they might be in the running for starting spots.

Although those two veteran newcomers have made some noise, Sandro Mamukelashvili has shown he can hold his own with a unique mix of size, shooting and passing.

Mamukelashvili was arguably the best player on the floor for the Lakers against the Warriors, as he put up a team-high 15 points in 18 minutes, going 6-of-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc while also adding two rebounds, two assists and a block.

Sandro Mamukelashvili on Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/QeKDWIzVZu — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 28, 2026

The 27-year-old big man has already proven he’s a viable option as a stretch four for Redick and company, which is something to keep an eye on during the final three games of the preseason.

Next Lakers Preseason Game: Sacramento Kings on Thurs. Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. PST

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