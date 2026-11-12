Charles Barkley Blasts Kyle Kuzma Over Play That Hurt Lakers’ Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers captured their 11th win of the season on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers also grabbed their seventh straight win and are 3-0 on this mini four-game road trip. While the Lakers are rolling and sit at the top of the Western Conference, it didn't come without a price against the Bucks.

Not only did Austin Reaves leave the game with a left heel injury, but Luka Doncic also suffered an injury of his own. Doncic suffered a right ankle injury after Kyle Kuzma fouled him.

Luka Doncic appeared to injure his ankle on this and-one bucket after a foul by Kyle Kuzma.



He stayed in to attempt the free throw before heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/VeXqGryrEw — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2026

Charles Barkley Calls Out Kyle Kuzma for Dirty Play on Luka Doncic

Doncic stayed in to shoot the free throw from the And-1, then exited after he made it. He walked off on his own power with 4:25 left in the fourth quarter.

After the contest, NBA analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley called out Kuzma for the dirty play that injured Doncic.

🔥👀 Charles Barkley just called out Kyle Kuzma for his dirty play that hurt Luka Doncic:



“Not a good play right there. That’s not cool man, not letting guys land”



When will the NBA finally stop these guys from their dirty hits on Luka Doncic? First time he’s gotten this call. pic.twitter.com/B000ooSEcQ — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) November 12, 2026

“Not a good play right there. That’s not cool man, not letting guys land,” Barkley said.

After the game, Doncic said he is just fine.

“I’m fine. Obviously it hurts a little, but I’ll be okay,” Doncic said. “We managed to win 3 games in a row on the road, so that’s really good.”

JJ Redick spoke to the media before Doncic after the win and said it was just a little tweak.

Luka Doncic Faces Another Injury Scare Amid Strong Start

Doncic finished with 32 points on 10-for-25 shooting, plus five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes. He was +21 on the court, the second-highest on the team behind Reaves.

With the Lakers having three days off before their next game, Doncic has plenty of time to heal and could play in the team’s final game of the current road trip.

Injuries have been a concern for the 27-year-old as of late. In the past two seasons, Doncic has missed significant time with lower-body injuries.

Before being traded to the Lakers, Doncic missed more than two months with a left calf injury. He suffered the injury on Christmas Day 2024 as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, Doncic missed the entire 2026 Lakers postseason run with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. The six-time All-Star never came close to clearing medical protocol to return during the postseason, noting that he was still working on running and shooting without full-contact practice by the time the team was eliminated in May.

Doncic has dealt with his share of injury concerns, but the hope is that this latest ankle issue won't sideline him or affect his performance moving forward.

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