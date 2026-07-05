Luka Doncic Sends Clear Message After Lakers Reshape Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as busy as any team in the NBA during this offseason, with the storied franchise pulling off trades and making a flurry of signings in NBA free agency.

The primary goal for general manager Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office is to build around superstar guard Luka Doncic for the long term. One request Doncic made heading into the summer was for the team to bring in an A-list center, and they accomplished that feat, making a bold sign-and-trade for rising star Walker Kessler.

Luka Doncic Reacts to Lakers’ Offseason Moves

Apparently, Doncic has been pleased with the moves the Lakers have made during the offseason, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

According to league sources, Luka Dončić was "excited" about the Lakers' signings, with the team addressing his biggest desires for the roster by keeping Austin Reaves and getting an elite rim-protecting center in Kessler.

Obviously, keeping the new face of the franchise happy is the right approach. The Lakers did the same with LeBron James, making trades for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (not great in retrospect) and drafting his son, Bronny James.

Although some of the moves the Lakers have made have been criticized, as some believe the roster might not be improved compared to last season, the team did achieve some goals by adding Kessler and getting younger, with Austin Reaves now the oldest player on the roster at 28.

The Lakers now have a foundation built around Doncic, with Kessler and Reaves leading the way alongside the reigning scoring champion.

Lakers Targeting Jonathan Kuminga

Even though the bulk of the offseason moves have been made for the Lakers, the team might not be done, as it appears they want to replace veteran forward Rui Hachimura with Jonathan Kuminga.

With the team’s cap space basically exhausted at this point, the team has to get creative to figure out a way to bring in Kuminga.

Along with the pursuit of Kuminga, the Lakers might part ways with third-year guard Bronny James when LeBron James makes his decision on where he wants to play next season.

LeBron let it be known that he won’t be returning to the Lakers after eight seasons with the team, and trading Bronny to wherever his dad lands makes sense, considering they might be able to get draft capital in return, which they desperately need after the Kessler trade.

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