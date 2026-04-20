Latest Kevin Durant Update Could Shift Momentum in Lakers-Rockets Series

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to come out on top in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets in convincing fashion, with superstar Kevin Durant stuck on the bench watching in street clothes due to a right knee contusion.

Obviously, Durant not playing was a huge blow for the Rockets, as they are simply a different team without their best player.

Kevin Durant Could Miss Game 2

Now it appears Houston might have to play without Durant for a second straight game due to a deep patellar tendon bruise, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Reporting for NBA Today on status updates on Houston star Kevin Durant's deep patellar tendon bruise and Minnesota star Anthony Edwards' runner's knee: pic.twitter.com/SJ8pdxdKV6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2026

“Kevin Durant's status for Game 2 is up in the air, and my understanding is Kevin Durant is dealing with a deep bruise in his right patellar tendon that he suffered last Wednesday during a practice drill when he was chasing after a loose ball and collided that knee with a teammate, and that has since caused swelling, pain,” Charania said. “It's impacted his range of motion in the leg as well. And for Kevin Durant to miss a playoff game, that speaks to the severity of the injury in and of itself, and the Rockets, they're optimistic that Kevin Durant is going to be able to return as soon as Game 2, but it remains to be seen, just depending on how that knee, that leg responds to this deep bruise in the patellar tendon.”

Durant's Status Will Shift Series

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) holds a basketball during a timeout during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Lakers have already taken advantage of Durant's absence in Game 1, setting the tone for the rest of the first-round series against the Rockets.

Even if Durant is able to play in Game 2, his knee will likely bother him throughout the game and potentially get much worse, impacting his status for the next two games in Houston at the Toyota Center following Tuesday's matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Ironically enough, the narrative going into this first-round playoff matchup was all about what the Lakers would look like without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but now that has completely shifted with all eyes on Durant and if Alperen Sengun and company can step up without the future Hall of Famer.

So far, the Lakers look like the superior team, with LeBron James playing at a high level and sharpshooter Luke Kennard putting on a show in Game 1 with a game-high 27 points.

Los Angeles has a great chance of getting a second straight win in this series, resulting in a major edge before heading to Houston.

Along with the Lakers potentially stretching out the series with another win, the team will give more time to Doncic and Reaves to get their bodies right, which might get this team back to 100 percent healthy before the end of the series or in the second round if they advance.

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