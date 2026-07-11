Lakers' Adou Thiero Reacts to Highlight-Reel Performance in NBA Summer League

Heading into the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have top-tier talent out of the 2026 NBA Draft like AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson or Cam Boozer, but the storied franchise had a couple of players to keep an eye on, like high-flyer Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr.

On Friday, the Lakers got the Summer League underway at the Thomas & Mack Center, with Thiero putting on a show, with a game-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Adu Thiero vs Thunder :🔥🔥



20 PTS

8-14 FG (57%)

4 REB

4 AST

3 STL

2 BLK



More minutes next year are needed.. pic.twitter.com/Ep2mOw9YqI — SleeperLakers (@SleeperLakers) July 11, 2026

Thiero was a non-stop highlight reel from his jaw-dropping dunks to his surprisingly crisp passing to set up his teammates. The 22-year-old came to play and knew many Lakers fans were watching the game just to see some highlights from the Arkansas product.

Adou Thiero Reacts to Highlight Dunks to Start Summer League

Sixty-two seconds of Adou Thiero talking about his dunks tonight: pic.twitter.com/heKMTmD1Y8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 11, 2026

After the Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 96-84, Thiero spoke to the media and was asked which of his dunks was his favorite during the game.

“I couldn't even tell you,” Thiero said. “Windmill was nice, but it wasn't my best windmill. I'd probably say that was one of my worst windmills. I didn't have my foot in. I went back to watch it on video.”

Although Thiero can be a little out of control at times with his freakish athleticism while playing above the rim, putting his body at risk for injury, there’s no question he’s a player who will be on highlight reels more often than not.

As for Carr, whose dad, Chris Carr, competed against Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the Slam Dunk Contest in 1997, is a high-flyer, too.

Thiero was asked if he’d face off against his new Lakers teammate in the Slam Dunk Contest in February.

“I don't think Cam would want me to join the dunk contest,” Thiero said. “I think we'd go head-to-head for sure. We might have a couple of dunk contests in the practice facility.”

Adou Thiero Raves About Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr

Carr also had a solid game, scoring 18 points against the Thunder, with Thiero giving high praise to the former Baylor star after the team’s first win in the NBA Summer League.

Adou Thiero spoke very highly on what he’s seen from Cameron Carr so far:



“He’s doing everything he needs to be doing. I’m glad we drafted him, I’m glad to have him on the team, we’re just gonna keep getting better.” pic.twitter.com/DJPxJLpDCS — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) July 11, 2026

“He's been coming in, just listening, just eager to learn, always wanting to do the right things,” Thiero said of Carr. “He's just in the right spots, knocking down shots. He's doing everything he needs to be doing. I'm glad we drafted him, glad to have him on the team. We're just going to keep getting better.”

With the Lakers off to a hot start, the Summer League squad turns its attention to Saturday’s matchup against Luka Doncic’s former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers currently have two more games left on the schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls, but will play at least one more game after that, with teams being matched up based on winning percentage.

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