Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Sends Strong Message About Earning Role in LA

Young players don’t last long with the Los Angeles Lakers, as the team is normally constructed by making blockbuster trades and big-name signings in NBA free agency.

However, occasionally, with Austin Reaves being the ideal example, rookies can make an impression and stand the test of time in a Lakers uniform, which is what newcomer Cameron Carr hopes to prove after Los Angeles selected him at No. 24 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cameron Carr Defines His Game as 'Explosive, Dominant'

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers, Carr made some interesting comments that are bound to turn the heads of Lakers fans.

“I'd probably say explosive, dominant,” Carr said of his game. “I'd like to say I like to dunk the ball, athletic plays and block a lot of shots.”

Along with being an explosive player who likes to play above the rim, the Baylor product wants to prove himself on the defensive end of the basketball, which should be music to the ears of Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

“First things first is play defense,” Carr said. “I feel like I gotta show that I'm the best defender here, and that's what I'm here to do. I was a primary ball handler at Baylor, but that has not always been my role.”

With the Lakers losing Marcus Smart to the Houston Rockets in NBA free agency, the team will need someone to step up defensively on the perimeter, which gives Carr an ideal opportunity if given the minutes during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Lakers Rookie Stresses Need for 'Defensive Consistency'

Carr emphasized the importance of “defensive consistency” and being dominant on that end of the floor.

“I just gotta cut and dunk the ball for him and run in transition, and so the first things first is establishing a defensive consistency and showing that I can be dominant or a plus on the defensive end, someone that they would like to guard the best player.”

The 21-year-old seems highly motivated while also having the right mindset heading into a situation where he might get his chance to prove his worth sooner rather than later, with all the changes that have been made this summer.

“I feel like anytime you get on the court, it's your time to show who you are as a player, and even if that's for 30 seconds or 30 minutes, just take advantage of being dominant and show what you're capable of, and yeah, I think I'll be able to do that early, just showing defensively I'm athletic,” Carr said. “Everybody's athletic, but I can use my tools to help.”

Lakers fans won’t have to wait long to see what the team is getting from Carr, as he’ll join forces with second-year forward Adou Thiero and defensive-minded guard Chris Manon during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as well as the California Classic in the Bay Area.

The Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center won’t get underway for the Lakers until July 10, when they go head-to-head against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first of a minimum of five games to be played in Las Vegas.

As for the California Classic, the Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on July 3, followed by matchups against the Miami Heat (July 5) and San Antonio Spurs (July 6).

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