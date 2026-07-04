Bronny James’ Future With Lakers Suddenly Uncertain as LeBron Decision Looms

The first week of NBA free agency is about to come to a close, and there’s still no clear indication of where now-former Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will sign this summer.

James made it clear he has no intention of returning to the Lakers, which sparked a flurry of moves by the storied franchise, including a blockbuster trade to acquire Walker Kessler. The two sides have moved on, but despite Los Angeles guaranteeing Bronny James' contract, the third-year guard’s future with the team remains uncertain.

Lakers Could Move on From Bronny After LeBron Makes His Decision

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers could part ways with Bronny James once his father decides on which team he’ll play for next season.

There isn't much left to do for now, other than the possible Hachimura move. Once LeBron makes his decision on his next team, there could be a subsequent move made with Bronny.

With LeBron James likely playing in his final season during the 2026-27 campaign, it makes sense that he would want to go through his farewell tour with his son by his side.

It’s also notable that the Lakers are trying to clear some more cap space to make more moves in free agency, as the rumors continue to swirl about the team’s significant interest in signing Jonathan Kuminga, replacing Rui Hachimura, who is likely headed elsewhere.

Bronny is under contract for the upcoming season ($2.2 million) and then has a team option for the 2027-28 NBA season at $2.5 million. The Lakers could try to trade him to the team that signs LeBron.

LeBron James Not Close to Making Free Agency Decision

May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Savannah James, LeBron James and Rich Paul sit in the front in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, Bronny’s future will remain in limbo for some time, as all indications point to LeBron being nowhere close to deciding his immediate future.

Plenty of teams have emerged as potential destinations for LeBron, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics added to the mix, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

The best story for LeBron’s final season is without a doubt returning to the Cavs for a third and final stint. However, he may be intrigued by the new teams that have emerged and is interested in bringing in the four-time NBA champion.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.