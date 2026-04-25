Lakers' Austin Reaves Officially Questionable for Game 4 vs. Rockets
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The Los Angeles Lakers have a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets, with the storied franchise pulling off an incredible overtime victory in Game 3.
Ahead of Game 3, the Lakers announced an unexpected update on rising star Austin Reaves, who has been sidelined with an oblique strain since April 2. Reaves was upgraded to questionable, but then downgraded to out before tipoff on Friday.
Austin Reaves Listed as Questionable for Game 4 vs. Rockets
Although Reaves ultimately missed Game 3, he's clearly trending in the right direction and has been listed as questionable once again ahead of Game 4.
Obviously, this is another step in the right direction for the Lakers, as they'll potentially get one of the best players, scorers and ballhandlers back on the floor to continue the team's playoff run, which has been impressive, to say the least, considering the circumstances.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA