Lakers' Austin Reaves Officially Questionable for Game 4 vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers have a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets, with the storied franchise pulling off an incredible overtime victory in Game 3.

Ahead of Game 3, the Lakers announced an unexpected update on rising star Austin Reaves, who has been sidelined with an oblique strain since April 2. Reaves was upgraded to questionable, but then downgraded to out before tipoff on Friday.

Austin Reaves Listed as Questionable for Game 4 vs. Rockets

Although Reaves ultimately missed Game 3, he's clearly trending in the right direction and has been listed as questionable once again ahead of Game 4.

Austin Reaves is QUESTIONABLE for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/IVqBQAolvF — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 25, 2026

Obviously, this is another step in the right direction for the Lakers, as they'll potentially get one of the best players, scorers and ballhandlers back on the floor to continue the team's playoff run, which has been impressive, to say the least, considering the circumstances.

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