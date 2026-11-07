Lakers Get Positive Update on Sandro Mamukelashvili

The Los Angeles Lakers have won seven of the nine games that they’ve played to start the 2026-27 season, with superstar guard Luka Doncic already making a strong case to win his first NBA MVP award.

On Friday night, the Lakers will try to get some revenge on the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, who are one of only two teams that have gotten the best of Los Angeles this season.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the team will be about as healthy as they have been during the first nine games of the 2026-27 campaign.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Cleared to Play vs. Blazers

On Thursday, Sandro Mamukelashvili popped up on the Lakers’ injury report for the first time since he signed with the team over the summer.

However, it was only an illness rather than an injury he has suffered during a game or practice.

Ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Blazers at Crypto.com Arena, Mamukelashvili was cleared to play, which obviously is great news for the Lakers, as he is arguably the team’s best player off the bench and capable of doing pretty much anything on the basketball floor.

Adou Thiero Set for Season Debut

After missing the first nine games of the season, second-year forward Adou Thiero has a chance to make his season debut on Friday night.

The athletic forward has been dealing with knee swelling, which has kept him sidelined, but after being assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers and recalled to the parent club, he could play tonight.

Thiero appears to be trending in the right direction and could very well make an appearance on the floor against the Blazers, giving Los Angeles another boost in the second unit.

Cameron Carr & Bronny James Assigned to the G League

Although Mamukelashvili has been cleared and Thiero is set to make his season debut, rookie Cameron Carr and third-year guard Bronny James have been sent down to the G League to potentially play in the season opener for Coachella Valley.

Both of these young players haven’t seen much time on the floor at the NBA level, as they have only gotten the nod from head coach JJ Redick during garbage time.

It's uncertain whether Carr and James will be spending most of their time in the G League this season , parked on the bench for the Lakers or potentially cracking Redick's rotation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.