Lakers’ Luka Doncic Named Early MVP Favorite by NBA Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now.

They can't seem to do anything wrong, and when they do, it gets overlooked because of Luka Doncic. Doncic is playing out of his mind at the start of the 2026-27 season.

The 27-year-old is playing lights-out and arguably the best he's ever played in this stretch. There's no doubt the Lakers need to make a move or two to become a true championship contender; however, that may not matter given how Doncic is playing.

Zach Lowe Names Lakers’ Luka Doncic Early NBA MVP Favorite

Doncic is the main reason for the Lakers' 7-2 start heading into Friday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. As a result, many have Doncic as the MVP favorite, including NBA insider Zach Lowe.

In a recent podcast appearance, Lowe called Doncic the MVP favorite.

"I mean, Luka plus 21 with Luka on the floor, minus 17 per 100 possessions with Luka off the floor," Lowe said.

"What else can you say about Luka? I mean, MVP favorite as of now, and just unguardable, completely unguardable."

Zach Lowe calls Luka Doncic his

MVP favorite right now:



"MVP favorite as of now, and just unguardable, completely unguardable." pic.twitter.com/hSPGQePu52 — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 5, 2026

The numbers tell the whole story for Doncic.

This season, Doncic is on pace for a career-high 38.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.8 steals, while shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.1% from three in eight games.

Doncic's 3-point percentage would be a career high, surpassing his 38.2% in the 2023-24 season, when he led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals.

The NBA released its first KIA NBA MVP ladder of the season, and Doncic sits at the top.

“It’s early, yet the positioning has begun for the league’s most desired individual award. Stats matter, obviously — being among the leaders in scoring or rebounds or assists or blocks will get you considered. And those who rank in multiple categories will get heavy… pic.twitter.com/bVYhiVYpbL — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2026

The next two trailing the superstar guard are Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

According to DraftKings, Doncic is the new favorite for NBA MVP at +200. He recently claimed the top spot over Wembanyama.

Luka Doncic’s MVP Case Goes Beyond His Historic Scoring Numbers

Doncic is amid a historic start that has been a sight to see. He's playing the best basketball of his career right now, and if he can keep it up through the season and beyond, the Lakers may have everything they need to win a title.

It's difficult to find much to criticize about Doncic's start to the season. The Lakers are winning, his offensive numbers are remarkable, and his combination of scoring, efficiency and all-around production has put him firmly in the MVP conversation.

Perhaps the most encouraging development, however, has been his improvement defensively. Long considered one of the weaker aspects of his game, Doncic's defense has looked noticeably better. He's moving his feet with greater purpose, staying active away from the ball and showing a level of defensive engagement that hasn't always been associated with his game.

As things stand, Doncic is overwhelmingly the MVP.

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