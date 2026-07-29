Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Hinges on One Major Contract Hurdle

The saga continues regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga.

Despite the Lakers’ best efforts to land the one-time NBA champion, Kuminga has yet to agree to a deal with Los Angeles or any other team that may have interest in the 23-year-old, like the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers Still Interested in Signing Jonathan Kuminga

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers remain interested in adding Kuminga to the roster and making him a starter alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and presumably Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Sources say that the Lakers would still like to sign Kuminga and make him their starting small forward … provided that the 23-year-old is ultimately willing to accept a contract structure on the Lakers' terms.

Kuminga would be a solid addition for the Lakers and could be on the team for the foreseeable future, with the team’s core of Doncic, Reaves and Kessler.

However, the Lakers’ best avenue to bring in Kuminga has seemingly been to agree to a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks, as the team has exhausted its cap space on all the additions to the squad.

It appears that the Hawks weren’t quite fond of the trade package that would be coming their way, which would be centered around Jarred Vanderbilt and a first-round pick swap.

Also, Kuminga appears not to be interested in being locked into a three-year deal, which would be required in a sign-and-trade scenario with the Hawks, via Fischer.

I have been repeatedly told by league sources familiar with the teams' dynamic that the Lakers and Hawks never held meaningful discussions on a sign-and-trade proposal that would have landed Kuminga with the Lakers in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap. It has also been stressed to me that Kuminga, to this point in free agency, isn't looking to be boxed into a three-year structure (as required by league rules to complete a sign-and-trade) at a number he deems below his market value.

Lakers Might Need to Pivot to Other Options

As more time goes by and options around the league start to dry up, the Lakers might be wise to pivot in another direction, with no telling whether they’ll be able to bring in Kuminga.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) controls the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sharpshooter Cameron Johnson would be a solid option if the Lakers can convince the Denver Nuggets to pull the trigger on a trade. Denver has been rumored to be receiving several trade calls about Johnson, but has been reluctant to make the move.

Lakers Remain Interested in Adding Another Big Man

Along with the seemingly endless pursuit of Kuminga, the Lakers are said to be interested in adding some depth in the frontcourt, with Kessler and Kevon Looney, who played a total of 26 games last season, being the only centers on the roster.

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One trade target that has surfaced is Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, while Nick Richards might be the easier option as he remains an unrestricted free agent.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Lakers go from here and how the roster looks once the dust settles ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

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