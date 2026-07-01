Lakers Land Crucial Second Meeting With Jalen Duren as NBA Free Agency Heats Up

The first day of NBA free agency came and went with the Los Angeles Lakers losing a couple of key pieces to other teams.

Firstly, superstar LeBron James let it be known that he would not be returning to the storied franchise, as he intends to sign with another team as an unrestricted free agent.

Along with James, sharpshooter Luke Kennard chose to leave Los Angeles in favor of signing with the Phoenix Suns, which was also a surprising development.

Despite James and Kennard deciding to head elsewhere, the Lakers may have gotten some good news in their pursuit of restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

Jalen Duren Set for Second Meeting With Lakers

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Duren had such a “productive meeting” with the 17-time NBA champions that he plans to meet with them again on Wednesday, which is obviously a promising sign for the Lakers.

Detroit Pistons restricted free agent center Jalen Duren had a productive meeting with the Lakers on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet with them again on Wednesday morning, league sources told The Athletic.

Apparently, the Lakers’ brass think highly of the talented Detroit Pistons center and appear ready to extend a sizable offer to prove that.

Duren was told by the Lakers in the meeting that they view him as a maximum-salary level player, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.

Along with Duren, the Lakers also covet two other restricted free agents. Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz is likely the top target for Los Angeles, but the Denver Nuggets rising star Peyton Watson is also reportedly in the team’s crosshairs this summer.

The Lakers’ top priority during this offseason now that they’ve agreed to terms with Austin Reaves on a lucrative long-term deal is acquiring an A-list center, which is what the new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, requested ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

With center options in free agency dwindling with a number of players the team was interested in signing with their current squads or elsewhere, the Lakers might be forced to be aggressive in their pursuits for restricted free agents to address their biggest area of need.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation develops and whether the Lakers can somehow land Duren or Kessler during this offseason, which will be the end of the LeBron era and the beginning of the Luka era.

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