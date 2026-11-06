Lakers’ Luka Doncic Declared Better Than Dirk Nowitzki by Former NBA Star

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is off to a red-hot start. The 27-year-old superstar is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging a career-high 38 points per game on an elite 49.3% from the field.

However, that's just the tip of the iceberg for Doncic this season. The Lakers superstar is playing out of this world, and many are not only naming him the early-season MVP favorite but also debating where he lands all-time.

Jeff Teague: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Has Surpassed Dirk Nowitzki

Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague went as far as to say that Doncic is already better all-time than his former teammate and Hall of Famer, Dirk Nowitzki.

“He’s better than Dirk, dog. Dirk won a chip, Dirk got a MVP, Dirk is cold but this sh*t right here? I don’t give a fu*k about none of that my basketball eyes tell me this motherfu*ker right here is cold," Teague said of Doncic in his podcast Club 520.

"I watched Dirk Nowitzki my whole life and he was cold, but this sh*t? Dirk had a really good team and he did carry them. But I’ve watched so much basketball in my life, bro. This motherfu*ker right here, dude. He is crazy, he’s so good that we don’t even care that he don’t even look at defense.”

Jeff Teague says Luka Doncic is better than Dirk Nowitzki:



“He’s better than Dirk, dog. Dirk won a chip, Dirk got a MVP, Dirk is cold but this sh*t right here? I don’t give a fu*k about none of that my basketball eyes tell me this motherfu*ker right here is cold. I watched Dirk… https://t.co/tIx9gvf9tL pic.twitter.com/5FqtMjToXp — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 5, 2026

Nowitzki and Doncic were teammates in Dallas for the 2018-19 season. It was Nowitzki's final season in the NBA, while it was Doncic's rookie season.

Teague's claim is certainly a bold one, considering Nowitzki has accolades Doncic hasn't earned yet. Still, from a basketball standpoint, Teague's comments ring some truth.

Luka Doncic is Already One of the Greatest Offensive Players in NBA History

Doncic makes it look so effortless at times. While Nowitzki is 7th on the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring list, Doncic has a strong chance to land in the top 10 himself.

Doncic averages 29.3 points per game in his career, which ranks 3rd all-time in NBA history behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. At that rate, if Doncic can play another eight years, he will certainly be among the top 10 scorers of all time.

Overall, Doncic has already established himself among the greatest individual scorers and offensive forces in NBA history.

He's already a six-time All-Star and a six-time All-NBA first-team selection. On top of that, Doncic won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has won two scoring titles. Doncic is on pace to win his third this season.

From a team and postseason perspective, Doncic won the Western Conference Finals MVP in 2024, but what hangs over his head is an NBA MVP and an NBA championship.

Doncic could change all that this season.

The Lakers have one of the best records in the league and the league's top offense, thanks to Doncic's play.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.