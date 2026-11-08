Lakers’ Luka Doncic Has Simple Message After Another Dominant Performance

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic can't do anything wrong in the first 10 games of the season.

Doncic is averaging 40 points per game through his first nine games and has joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only player to average 40 points across that span. It's a historic start for the six-time NBA All-Star through his first nine games.

His performance on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers was more of the same from Doncic. He dropped a season-high 53 points on a stellar 17-of-33 shooting from the field.

Doncic put on a show, and it's become the norm this early in the season, but it's far from it. What Doncic is doing is not normal.

Luka Doncic Keeps Focus on Winning Amid Historic Lakers Start

The 27-year-old is playing at a historic pace, and it'll be interesting to see how long it can last. After Friday's contest, Doncic was asked about the possibility of doing something special this season.

The former first-round pick didn't rule it out, but also didn't guarantee anything.

“Man, it's obviously a long season, we're just ten games in, we’ve got 72 left," Doncic said.

"But, as long as we win, I'm good. Obviously, we got them up today, I ain't gonna lie. Hopefully it continues, but you never know.”

Doncic is a true superstar in the game. On any given night, it seems like he has the ability to go off when he pleases.

Luka Doncic is Delivering a Scoring Stretch for the Ages

The six-time All-NBA First Team guard is doing things we have yet to see since Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Friday's contest, where he recorded 50+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, marked the 10th time he did that, tying Jordan and James for the fourth-most such games in NBA history.

Doncic is on a tear that many have not seen in a long time. He scored 20 points in the third quarter alone to hit the 40-point mark for the sixth time in an incredible seven-game surge.

In addition, Doncic joined Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant and George Mikan as the only Lakers to score 40 points in four straight regular season games.

Doncic is on pace to finish with the highest single-season Player Efficiency rating in NBA history at 34.2.

Doncic is playing at a historic clip and is helping the Lakers in the process. The Lakers' offense ranks first in offensive rating (121.4), points per game (122.0), effective field goal percentage (59.2), and two-point percentage (61.2).

As long as Doncic is on the floor, the Lakers will be just fine.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.