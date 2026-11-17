The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

Through their first 14 games of the season, the Lakers sit at 12-2, tied for the NBA's best record with the San Antonio Spurs.

Yes, the Lakers have had a relatively easy schedule (similar to the Spurs), and they are taking advantage of it. That is certainly the case for the next week before their big matchup against San Antonio next Friday.

In the meantime, the Lakers are stacking up the wins. Luka Doncic’s play is a big reason for it, and the others are doing their part.

The Lakers are seeing many of their rotational pieces contribute in a major way, and Matisse Thybulle is among them.

Matisse Thybulle Joins Eddie Jones in Franchise Record Books

Thybulle is known for his defensive chops, and he's already made his presence felt with the Lakers, accomplishing something no player in franchise history has done in 30 years.

The Lakers shared that Thybulle is the first Lakers player to record at least three steals in five consecutive games since Eddie Jones in 1996, totaling 16 steals during his current streak.

Per Lakers: Matisse Thybulle is the first Lakers player to record at least three steals in five consecutive games since Eddie Jones in 1996, totaling 16 steals during his current streak.



Through 14 games, Thybulle ranks second in the NBA in both total steals (31) and deflections… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 16, 2026

Through 14 games, the Lakers forward ranks second in the NBA in both total steals (31) and deflections (60), while averaging 24.5 minutes per game.

Thybulle is also the only player in the league with at least 30 steals and 10 blocks this season.

The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Lakers. Los Angeles signed him to a one-year, $3.3 million contract.

The Lakers are Thybulle’s third team, and he’s playing like the All-Defensive player we saw with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Matisse Thybulle Reveals Challenges of His Aggressive Defensive Style

Thybulle has played lights-out for the Lakers and is establishing himself as an elite perimeter defender. Prior to Tuesday’s contest, Thybulle said he credits his current play to his teammates for trusting him.

"I think they trust me,” Thybulle said.

“I think it could be challenging at times to play with someone like me, who’s taking a lot of risks and gambling and getting out of position.

“It could be really easy for them to just be like, ‘Well, Matisse just messes up our defense,’ but they understand, and they let me learn from my mistakes.”

Asked Matisse Thybulle about how his teammates may enhance his defensive performance



"I think they trust me"



Thybulle added that just like Luka Dončiċ and Austin Reaves take tough shots and team understands, it's the same way for Thybulle and his gambles pic.twitter.com/JkdOPCVmRp — Law Murray 🎮 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 17, 2026

It’s no surprise that a lineup with Thybulle in it is ranked as the second-best defensive lineup.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.